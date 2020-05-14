Commissioner for crackdown against trade centers, shops over violation of corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered crackdown against trade centers, shop owners over not following SOPs and becoming cause of spreading corona virus.

Commissioner took strict notice of violation of government instructions regarding COVID-19.

He said that fight against corona virus pandemic was not ended and urged the masses to cooperate as responsible citizens.

He asked Deputy Commissioners across the Multan division to ensure implementation on SOPs regarding corona and took strict action by sealing shops over violation.

He said that divisional administration wished cooperation from trader community for implementation on SOPs regarding corona pandemic control.

He said that there would be permission to only approved shops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and warned that violators will be treated strictly.

He said that safety of lives of masses is top priority.

Commissioner ordered to make announcements in mosques about preventive measures to avert from COVID-19.

He also directed DCs to ensure strict monitoring of all shops and bazaars and constituting monitoring committees.

Meanwhile, Commissioner also ordered implementation of government instructions regarding beauty saloons, barber shops, gyms and health clubs.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation on circular issued by health department regarding this.

According to circular, the customers and staff of beauty saloons, barber and gym members were bound to use face masks.

The booking of customers should be made telephonically for saloons to avoid from rush.

There would also be ban on using towels at beauty saloons and barber shops.

He directed officials to seal the beauty saloons and barber shops over violation of corona control SOPs.

