Commissioner For Crackdown Against Violators Of One Dish Orders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against violators of one dish orders

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against violators of one dish at marriage halls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against violators of one dish at marriage halls.

According to a directive issued here on Tuesday, the commissioner said that government orders regarding one dish would be implemented and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed deputy commissioners of all districts of the region to launch a comprehensive crackdown against violators and ensure implementation of one dish at all marriage ceremonies without any discrimination.

He said that not only fine would be imposed on marriage hall owners but FIRs would also be registered against the violators. He said that marriage halls would be closed at 10 pm otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He urged masses to cooperate with the administration and follow the government instructions in order to avoid any inconvenience.

