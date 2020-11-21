UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Crackdown Against Wall Chalking

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner for crackdown against wall chalking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed administration to launch a comprehensive crack down against wall chalking under beautification plan.

He said that wall chalking was damaging beauty of the city and added that all measures would be taken to ensure beauty of the city.

He directed district administration, metropolitan corporation, Multan development authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to launch a comprehensive crack down against wall chalking and remove it from every wall of the city.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context and strict action would be taken against violators.

Municipal Officer Malik Ashfaq said that anti-encroachment operation was continued on daily basis in which not only illegal constructions were being demolished but encroachment material was being confiscated.

