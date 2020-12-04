UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Crackdown On Illegal Motorcycle Rickshaw Manufacturers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the deputy commissioners of four districts and heads of departments concerned to take action against workshops manufacturing illegal motorcycle rickshaws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the deputy commissioners of four districts and heads of departments concerned to take action against workshops manufacturing illegal motorcycle rickshaws.

She gave these instructions in a meeting here on Friday while Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, officers of the excise department, traffic police, civil defence and other were also present.

She directed to make a special squad for crackdown on illegal manufacturers of motorcycle rickshaws and said that the squad should ensure that only licensed and registered motorcycle rickshaws could move on roads.

The commissioner ordered the departments concerned to collect details of motorcycle rickshaws,manufacturers and workshops.

