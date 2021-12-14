Commissioner for demolition of unapproved buildings in University Town

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday expressed annoyance over construction of unapproved buildings in University Town here and directed immediate demolition of such buildings and legal action against officials involved in the negligence and violation of laws

Presiding over a meeting here to discuss the issues and problems being faced by residents of University Town, the Commissioner asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Shamma Naimat to identify the officials involved in showing negligence in construction of unapproved buildings and present an inquiry report at earliest.

He further ordered to stop all commercial activities in the town and remove all sorts of encroachments from roads and green belts without any delay. He also directed deployment of police personnel at all important conjunctions in the town for smooth flow of traffic.

Riaz Khan directed the officials concerned to remove all cabins and tents of security guards from outside the houses including the government accommodations and ask the residents to make arrangements of their guards inside the house premise.

The commissioner further directed removal of security pickets from the road outside the building of Iranian Consulate and made it clear for the traffic.

He also directed allocation of dumping sites at specific points and immediate removal of all sorts of garbage from the area. The commissioner also ordered deployment of gardeners for maintaining green belts in the town.

Riaz Khan asked PDA and WSSP to take action against stray dogs and removal of sign boards from University Town and appointed a Lady Assistant Commissioner as focal person to keep him updated on daily basis about the directives he issued.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Dr Asiya Asad and Ayesha Bannu, Chief Executive WEEP Dr Hassan Nisar, Chief Officer Peshawar Town-III Mohammad Ayaz, Director PDA Abdul Ghafoor, officials of Pakistan Railways and other line departments, residents of University Town and representatives of Civil Society.