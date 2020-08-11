Commissioner for devising effective plan for polio eradication campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for three day polio eradication campaign set to start from August 15 in all districts of Hyderabad division.

Presiding over a meeting on video link here on Tuesday to review arrangements of polio eradication campaign, the Commissioner said that during the campaign, the polio task force might face dual challenges therefore effective planning was required to administer anti polio drops to all children up to 5 year in Hyderabad division.

He called upon the officers concerned to meet the challenge of refusal cases and carry out the campaign under standard operating procedures set by the government for meeting the challenge of COVID-19.

He directed for ensuring provision of safety kits with masks and sanitizers to polio vaccination teams so that they could be protected against pandemic. All deputy commissioners should update the micro plan for less performer union councils and ensure hundred percent coverage, he added.