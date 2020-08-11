UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Devising Effective Plan For Polio Eradication Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

Commissioner for devising effective plan for polio eradication campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for three day polio eradication campaign set to start from August 15 in all districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for three day polio eradication campaign set to start from August 15 in all districts of Hyderabad division.

Presiding over a meeting on video link here on Tuesday to review arrangements of polio eradication campaign, the Commissioner said that during the campaign, the polio task force might face dual challenges therefore effective planning was required to administer anti polio drops to all children up to 5 year in Hyderabad division.

He called upon the officers concerned to meet the challenge of refusal cases and carry out the campaign under standard operating procedures set by the government for meeting the challenge of COVID-19.

He directed for ensuring provision of safety kits with masks and sanitizers to polio vaccination teams so that they could be protected against pandemic. All deputy commissioners should update the micro plan for less performer union councils and ensure hundred percent coverage, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad August All From Government

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

29 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

35 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

44 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.