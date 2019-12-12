UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Devising Urban Transport System In City

Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Thursday said a comprehensive Urban Transport System would be devised to facilitate people in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Thursday said a comprehensive Urban Transport System would be devised to facilitate people in the city.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries headed by President Rao Sikandar-e-Azam here Thursday.

The commissioner took inputs about the city issues and said a plan would be made to resolve problems of vehicle parking and traffic management.

He said the administration would extend all out support for the promotion of business activities and every possible facility would be provided to the business community for running their industries in a smooth way.

