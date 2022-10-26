UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Distributing Free Wheat Among Flood-victims In Larkana Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Commissioner for distributing free wheat among flood-victims in Larkana division

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Leghari has directed the assistant commissioners of the division to ensure the distribution of free wheat to the 'Abadgars', the settlers and farmers of the flood-affected areas at the tehsil level

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Leghari has directed the assistant commissioners of the division to ensure the distribution of free wheat to the 'Abadgars', the settlers and farmers of the flood-affected areas at the tehsil level.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the rehabilitation of rain-affected areas, relief, damage survey, and distribution of free wheat among the affectees at the tehsil level of Larkana division.

The commissioner directed all the assistant commissioners to set up distribution/ facilitation centers at the tashil level to ensure the distribution of free wheat among the affectees.

He also directed to constitute tehsil level committees to start relief, rescue, and survey and damages assessment operations at the Deh level of the division to aid people in rain/flood-affected areas.

The purpose was to reach out to the affected families and support them in a transparent way, he added. He directed all the concerned officers that the work should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that for the distribution of free wheat, committees should be formed under the chairmanship of assistant commissioners at the tehsil level, in which the officers of the agriculture department, officials, representatives of the Abadgar board and local people should be included to monitor the process of wheat distribution.

The commissioner Larkana said the distribution of wheat for each tehsil had its own quota; 124,000 bags of wheat were to be distributed in the entire district of Larkana.

He asked the assistant commissioners and officers of the agriculture department to give maximum publicity to the process by outdoor advertising so that people could learn about the free distribution.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Salimullah Odhu, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawwar Ali Mithani, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, assistant commissioners of various sub-divisions, Taluka Mukhtarkars, and officers of agriculture, livestock and other relevant departments.

Related Topics

Agriculture Larkana All Wheat

Recent Stories

Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Healt ..

Germany Plans to Legalize Cannabis in 2024 - Health Minister

1 minute ago
 Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decid ..

Last Minute Choices by Undecided Voters Will Decide Control of US Congress - Pol ..

1 minute ago
 Call for new accords for South Asia development : ..

Call for new accords for South Asia development : Prof Dr Shahid Munir

1 minute ago
 Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not pro ..

Minister blasts PTI govt in KP, Punjab for not providing security to Arshad Shar ..

29 minutes ago
 Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

29 minutes ago
 One of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested in Spai ..

One of UK's Most Wanted Criminals Arrested in Spain - National Crime Agency

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.