Commissioner for distributing free wheat among flood-victims in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Leghari has directed the assistant commissioners of the division to ensure the distribution of free wheat to the 'Abadgars', the settlers and farmers of the flood-affected areas at the tehsil level.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the rehabilitation of rain-affected areas, relief, damage survey, and distribution of free wheat among the affectees at the tehsil level of Larkana division.

The commissioner directed all the assistant commissioners to set up distribution/ facilitation centers at the tashil level to ensure the distribution of free wheat among the affectees.

He also directed to constitute tehsil level committees to start relief, rescue, and survey and damages assessment operations at the Deh level of the division to aid people in rain/flood-affected areas.

The purpose was to reach out to the affected families and support them in a transparent way, he added. He directed all the concerned officers that the work should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that for the distribution of free wheat, committees should be formed under the chairmanship of assistant commissioners at the tehsil level, in which the officers of the agriculture department, officials, representatives of the Abadgar board and local people should be included to monitor the process of wheat distribution.

The commissioner Larkana said the distribution of wheat for each tehsil had its own quota; 124,000 bags of wheat were to be distributed in the entire district of Larkana.

He asked the assistant commissioners and officers of the agriculture department to give maximum publicity to the process by outdoor advertising so that people could learn about the free distribution.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Salimullah Odhu, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawwar Ali Mithani, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, assistant commissioners of various sub-divisions, Taluka Mukhtarkars, and officers of agriculture, livestock and other relevant departments.