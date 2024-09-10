Open Menu

Commissioner For Dual Monitoring Of Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner for dual monitoring of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has strictly directed implementation of a micro-plan chalked out for the ongoing anti-polio drive to achieve 100pc targets in the district.

In a polio review meeting here Tuesday, she directed dual monitoring and said that not a single child should be missed in administering anti-polio drops.

It was told in the meeting that 335,732 children up to five year of age have been vaccinated on the first day of the campaign in the district.

The meeting also discussed some technical issues and their solution was also found.

Meanwhile, teams administered drops to children by visiting door to door, schools, hospitals, transport stands, roads, motorway interchange, and other public places.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Asfand Yar, DHO, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs, Ulema and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Motorway

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

2 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

2 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

4 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

5 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

6 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan