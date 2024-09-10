Commissioner for dual monitoring of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has strictly directed implementation of a micro-plan chalked out for the ongoing anti-polio drive to achieve 100pc targets in the district.

In a polio review meeting here Tuesday, she directed dual monitoring and said that not a single child should be missed in administering anti-polio drops.

It was told in the meeting that 335,732 children up to five year of age have been vaccinated on the first day of the campaign in the district.

The meeting also discussed some technical issues and their solution was also found.

Meanwhile, teams administered drops to children by visiting door to door, schools, hospitals, transport stands, roads, motorway interchange, and other public places.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Asfand Yar, DHO, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs, Ulema and others were present in the meeting.