Commissioner for early completion of all ongoing development projects

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects as early as possible in order to facilitate masses as per the vision of chief minister Punjab.

During his visit to district Khanewal here on Friday to review development projects, the commissioner said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task for early completion of development projects and improvement of service delivery for public facilitation.

He directed officers concerned to complete the under-construction stadium project at the earliest.

He also visited the construction of the Budhla-Jahania road project which was being completed with funds of RS 122 million.

He also visited rural health center village 140/10-R and checked attendance registers, medicines stock, and service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that he himself was monitoring the ongoing development projects across the division.

He said that the projects would be handed over to the concerned department soon after the completion.

He said that improvement in service delivery of the health department was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that he was also monitoring the performance of all departments and added that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against officers over poor performance.

The commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahania and checked the isolation ward, emergency ward, OPD, wards, and attendance of staff.

He said that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the best medical facilities for the masses.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed inaugurated a tree plantation campaign under the clean and green Punjab project by planting a sapling at a green belt.

He urged students to participate in the campaign in order to make an environmental pollution-free country.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan to make a comprehensive plan for the tree plantation campaign and monitor the daily base activities.

He asked officers concerned to launch an awareness campaign about tree plantation.

Later, the commissioner also visited different other departments and issued instructions for more improvement.