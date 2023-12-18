Open Menu

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Business Facilitation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Commissioner for early completion of Business Facilitation Center

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed for early completion of Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed for early completion of Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she directed the SE Buildings to immediately visit the project site and submit its repair, maintenance and rehabilitation plan without any delay.

She said that the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to the business community. Therefore, the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) should be completed on war-footing and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate this center very soon.

She also took briefing about facilitation center and said that this center would provide all business related services under one roof.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chief Minister Punjab Visit SITE All Government

Recent Stories

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports ..

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports nor seeks exemption: Spokesma ..

3 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar directs AG Sindh ..

2 minutes ago
 Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surc ..

Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surcharge to boost industry

3 minutes ago
 ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace o ..

ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace of upgradation

3 minutes ago
 Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 ..

Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 vandalism case

3 minutes ago
 Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries facto ..

Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries factories

2 minutes ago
Technical & vocational training centers being upg ..

Technical & vocational training centers being upgraded in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 MD reviews WASA revenue collection

MD reviews WASA revenue collection

2 minutes ago
 Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs se ..

Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs set

2 minutes ago
 Another family member of the gas leakage incident ..

Another family member of the gas leakage incident passes away

2 minutes ago
 ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokes ..

ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokesperson

10 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan