Commissioner for early completion of cardiology extension block project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed contractor of Multan Institute of Cardiology extension block to start work in double shift to complete the development project.

During his visit of the ongoing project here on Monday, the commissioner said that deadline for completion of the project has been changed many times which put a question mark on the capability of the department.

He directed contractor to start work in double shift and said that he himself would monitor the development work daily at night.

The commissioner ordered early completion of ground floor, parking and first floor and warned that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that revise rates of the project was equal to loss of public tax money. He urged officers of all concerned departments to play their role in completion of the project.