Commissioner For Early Completion Of CPEIC Extension Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Commissioner for early completion of CPEIC extension block

Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad Monday said that under construction extension of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) would help lessening its burden

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad Monday said that under construction extension of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) would help lessening its burden.

During a visit to CPEIC, he ordered to accomplish it as soon as possible to extend relief to masses.

Earlier, he was briefed that the block would cost over Rs 3 billion which will add 208 beds to health facility raising its number to 487.

Titles are being installed at ground and first floors and block is being painted, it was also informed.

Director Development, Robina Kausar, AMS technical, Dr Farhan Khan and others were present.

