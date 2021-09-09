UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Development Schemes, Treatment Plant

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:28 PM

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes, treatment plant

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure completions of all development schemes for providing relief to the common men

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure completions of all development schemes for providing relief to the common men.

He asked for early completion of sewerage treatment plant and Qasimabad sewerage scheme.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of WASA and HDA officers at his office on Thursday which reviewed pace of work on development schemes.

The Additional MD WASA Saleemuddin informed the meeting that the sewerage schemes had been approved under Hyderabad Development Package but due to delay in release of funds work on these schemes could not be completed in time. He also informed that cost of the project was also increased due to delay in funds release.

All sewerage schemes would be completed after releasing of the funds, he assured.

The consultant Muhammad Shafi Lakho informed the meeting that 25 acres land for Latifabad's sewerage scheme was available for which amount of 550 million rupees is needed for its completion.

Commissioner also constituted a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and directed that with the recommendations of experts scheme should be sent to Local Government Department for its early completion.

The DC said after completion of Qasimabad sewerage scheme, Wadhu wah would be converted into clean water outlet with green belt on both the sides of the wah.

He said district administration was in the field to face any untoward situation in the district during rains and relief would be provided to the people of Hyderabad.

The Director General HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani, MD WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio, Sanaullah Rind have attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Qasimabad All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls for world community's role to get sto ..

AJK PM calls for world community's role to get stopped genocide of Kashmiris in ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murde ..

Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murder case

3 minutes ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

6 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.