Commissioner for early completion of development schemes, treatment plant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure completions of all development schemes for providing relief to the common men.

He asked for early completion of sewerage treatment plant and Qasimabad sewerage scheme.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of WASA and HDA officers at his office on Thursday which reviewed pace of work on development schemes.

The Additional MD WASA Saleemuddin informed the meeting that the sewerage schemes had been approved under Hyderabad Development Package but due to delay in release of funds work on these schemes could not be completed in time. He also informed that cost of the project was also increased due to delay in funds release.

All sewerage schemes would be completed after releasing of the funds, he assured.

The consultant Muhammad Shafi Lakho informed the meeting that 25 acres land for Latifabad's sewerage scheme was available for which amount of 550 million rupees is needed for its completion.

Commissioner also constituted a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and directed that with the recommendations of experts scheme should be sent to Local Government Department for its early completion.

The DC said after completion of Qasimabad sewerage scheme, Wadhu wah would be converted into clean water outlet with green belt on both the sides of the wah.

He said district administration was in the field to face any untoward situation in the district during rains and relief would be provided to the people of Hyderabad.

The Director General HDA Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani, MD WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio, Sanaullah Rind have attended the meeting.