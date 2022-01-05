Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has directed monitoring organizations of the Sukkur to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period and with qualitative material

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has directed monitoring organizations of the Sukkur to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period and with qualitative material.

He directed to report him with immediate effect if they find the substandard work or any other defect in the work.

This he directed while addressing the meeting to review development works held at Commissioner office here.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which to be held in next week.

He said that those executing officers, who had failed to utilize the released amount or maintain the quality of work, would be taken to task.