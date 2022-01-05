UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has directed monitoring organizations of the Sukkur to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period and with qualitative material

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has directed monitoring organizations of the Sukkur to examine and evaluate the development works and ensure that same were completed within stipulated period and with qualitative material.

He directed to report him with immediate effect if they find the substandard work or any other defect in the work.

This he directed while addressing the meeting to review development works held at Commissioner office here.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to bring complete data about their performance in the next meeting, which to be held in next week.

He said that those executing officers, who had failed to utilize the released amount or maintain the quality of work, would be taken to task.

Related Topics

Sukkur Same All

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

8 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

30 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

35 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

42 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

58 minutes ago
 Abducted person recovered, 4 arrested

Abducted person recovered, 4 arrested

1 second ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.