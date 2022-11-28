UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry has directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of all ongoing development projects in time to facilitate masses as per the instructions of the government.

Presiding over a review meeting on the status of ongoing development projects here on Monday, the commissioner said that all concerned departments had been given special tasks for the utilization of development funds transparently. He said that the projects of infrastructure and sewerage were top priorities, adding that special focus was being paid on them.

The commissioner said that payment to contractors would be made after a complete physical inspection of the completed projects. He said that there would be no delay in the provision of annual development program funds as the provincial government had directed to expedite the development projects in the region for public facilitation.

Director Development Robina Kosar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

