Commissioner For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Friday directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of all ongoing development projects to provide relief to the masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on development projects here, the Commissioner said that the provincial government had already released funds for the development projects to facilitate masses.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of the development projects and speed up work for the construction of Nadarabad flyover.

He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of material and transparency in the projects.

Giving briefing on the occasion, XEN Highways Ghulam Nabi informed the commissioner that the work on Nadarabad flyover being completed with funds of Rs 3 billion was being expedited.

He said that the process of land acquisition was being completed with funds of Rs one and a half billion and the phase would be completed till August 31, adding that Nadarabad flyover project would be completed by June 30, 2024.

