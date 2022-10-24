UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Flood Damages Assessment Survey

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner for early completion of flood damages assessment survey

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Farooq on Monday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of ongoing survey being conducted for assessment of damages in flood hit areas in order to ensure the provision of compensation amount to the affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Farooq on Monday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of ongoing survey being conducted for assessment of damages in flood hit areas in order to ensure the provision of compensation amount to the affectees.

The government will offer compensation to the flood hit people as early as possible. According to official sources, the control rooms have been established in offices of the deputy commissioners of all the three districts of the division including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Wazirastan to facilitate the affectees.

The flood affectees could get themselves registered by contacting the offices concerned. The teams would be re-sent to the areas for assessment of losses.

The government is taking serious steps for rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses, damaged by the ferocious floods.

The citizens could contact at phone numbers 0966-9280116, 0966-510935, and 0966-5110364 for registration of their complaints regard surveys. The citizens' complaints will be addressed on priority basis.

Related Topics

Flood Dera Ismail Khan Tank All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt notice

34 seconds ago
 Myanmar military air strikes on ethnic rebel group ..

Myanmar military air strikes on ethnic rebel group kill around 50: rebel spokesm ..

37 seconds ago
 Poultry storage sealed for unhygienic conditions

Poultry storage sealed for unhygienic conditions

39 seconds ago
 PDF demands inquiry into Sehat Card scam

PDF demands inquiry into Sehat Card scam

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority established to ensue supply ..

Punjab Food Authority established to ensue supply of quality food to masses: Min ..

13 minutes ago
 All out effort being made to resolve citizens' pro ..

All out effort being made to resolve citizens' problems: CDA Chief

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.