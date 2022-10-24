Commissioner for early completion of flood damages assessment survey

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Farooq on Monday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of ongoing survey being conducted for assessment of damages in flood hit areas in order to ensure the provision of compensation amount to the affectees

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Farooq on Monday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of ongoing survey being conducted for assessment of damages in flood hit areas in order to ensure the provision of compensation amount to the affectees.

The government will offer compensation to the flood hit people as early as possible. According to official sources, the control rooms have been established in offices of the deputy commissioners of all the three districts of the division including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Wazirastan to facilitate the affectees.

The flood affectees could get themselves registered by contacting the offices concerned. The teams would be re-sent to the areas for assessment of losses.

The government is taking serious steps for rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses, damaged by the ferocious floods.

The citizens could contact at phone numbers 0966-9280116, 0966-510935, and 0966-5110364 for registration of their complaints regard surveys. The citizens' complaints will be addressed on priority basis.