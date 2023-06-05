UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Mattital Road Expansion Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Commissioner for early completion of Mattital Road expansion project

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Monday ordered officials concerned to speed up work on the Rs 2.5 billion 21-kilometre Mattital Road expansion project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Monday ordered officials concerned to speed up work on the Rs 2.5 billion 21-kilometre Mattital Road expansion project.

During a briefing, executive engineer highways Ghulam Nabi informed that phase one of the road measuring 10.

10 kilometres was near completion and would be fully prepared by July 30 at a cost of Rs 1 billion. The second 10.9 km section would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

He further said that work on the 11.5km Syedan Wala bypass was also in progress adding that a five-kilometre-long segment has been completed and the whole scheme would be completed by Sep 30 at a cost of Rs 1.25 billion.

Commissioner asked the officials to ensure transparency in the project and expedite work for its in-time completion.

Related Topics

Multan Road Progress July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

23 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

24 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

24 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.