Commissioner for early completion of Mattital Road expansion project

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Monday ordered officials concerned to speed up work on the Rs 2.5 billion 21-kilometre Mattital Road expansion project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Monday ordered officials concerned to speed up work on the Rs 2.5 billion 21-kilometre Mattital Road expansion project.

During a briefing, executive engineer highways Ghulam Nabi informed that phase one of the road measuring 10.

10 kilometres was near completion and would be fully prepared by July 30 at a cost of Rs 1 billion. The second 10.9 km section would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

He further said that work on the 11.5km Syedan Wala bypass was also in progress adding that a five-kilometre-long segment has been completed and the whole scheme would be completed by Sep 30 at a cost of Rs 1.25 billion.

Commissioner asked the officials to ensure transparency in the project and expedite work for its in-time completion.