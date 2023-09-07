Open Menu

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Metro Command And Control Building

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Amir Khattak, directed officials concerned to complete the under-construction building of the metro command and control center project on a war footing.

He expressed these views during a visit to an under-construction building here on Thursday. He directed the contractor to work two shifts at the site.

He said that the provincial government would issue the funds pertaining to the project soon.

Director General MDA Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram, while giving a briefing to the commissioner about the project, said that five floors, including the basement, and a ground floor consisting of six canal lands were being built.

He said that the state of the state-of-the-art building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 467.2 million and informed that 80 percent of the work on the ground floor and basement and 90 percent of the remaining floors had been completed.

