UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner for early completion of ongoing development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within the given time in order to provide relief to masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing work on development projects here on Monday, Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that provincial government paying special focus on improvement of infrastructure and providing development funds without any delay.

He directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects in time otherwise strict action would be taken over negligence.

The commissioner added that he himself would monitor quality of material and warned that the contractor involved in using sub-standard material would be blacklisted.

He asked deputy commissioners of the region to visit development project sites for inspection on daily basis.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani said that development work was continued at 528 schemes across the region with the development funds of over Rs 23.1 billion under annual development program.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Waqas Khan All Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme cou ..

UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme courts

45 seconds ago
 Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

31 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

15 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.