Commissioner for early completion of ongoing development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within the given time in order to provide relief to masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing work on development projects here on Monday, Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that provincial government paying special focus on improvement of infrastructure and providing development funds without any delay.

He directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects in time otherwise strict action would be taken over negligence.

The commissioner added that he himself would monitor quality of material and warned that the contractor involved in using sub-standard material would be blacklisted.

He asked deputy commissioners of the region to visit development project sites for inspection on daily basis.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani said that development work was continued at 528 schemes across the region with the development funds of over Rs 23.1 billion under annual development program.