Commissioner For Early Completion Of Ongoing Uplift Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq directed departments concerned to complete the all ongoing uplift projects across the division as earliest

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq directed departments concerned to complete the all ongoing uplift projects across the division as earliest.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

He announced that Punjab government has approved construction of Nadarabad fly over and ordered to ensure quality in uplift projects.

He said that department concerned would be responsible for not completing the project and ordered to blacklist the contractors who left work incomplete.

Director Development Waqas Khan briefed Commissioner that 405 under - completion and 64 new uplift schemes were in progress across the Multan division.

He said that Rs five billion funds have been utilized so far on these schemes.

On this occasion, heads from various departments were present.

