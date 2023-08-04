Commissioner for early completion of project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Friday said ongoing projects should be completed at the earliest and directed officials concerned to expedite pace of work.

Chairing a meeting on rural economic project, he said it was a top priority of the government to complete projects in time.

The assistant commissioners gave briefing on the project and said village organization systemwould be introduced to facilitate the masses.