Commissioner For Early Completion Of Survey Of Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:54 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete survey of damages of flood victims at earliest so that the process of payment of compensation could be started timely.

He directed to ensure payment of compensation to all deserving victims so that the reconstruction and rehabilitation process could be completed within stipulated time.

It was informed on the occasion that as per the directives of the Commissioner, control rooms have been set up at offices of each deputy commissioner and flood affectees were advised to register the complaints with respective office of the deputy commissioner.

