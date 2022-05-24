Commissioner for early completion of WASA projects

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete all ongoing development projects as early as possible to facilitate people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete all ongoing development projects as early as possible to facilitate people.

During his visit of different development projects, the commissioner snubbed officers concerned over slow pace of work on development projects and directed them to complete all ongoing projects at the earliest.

He termed temporary arrangements of sewerage drainage at Manzoorabad Chowk as one of major reason of traffic related issues. He gave two-day deadline to WASA officers for completion of Manzoorabad sewerage project.

He directed officers to complete repairing and rehabilitation of TB Hospital road in next two months to provide relief to the people.

He said that sewerage related issues of the city would be resolved on priority.