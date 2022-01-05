Commissioner for early drainage of rain water in city

Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, has directed the WASA officials to remain alert after rain in city and ordered early drainage of rain water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, has directed the WASA officials to remain alert after rain in city and ordered early drainage of rain water.

He directed to send all machinery into the field due to rain and cleared all major roads and low lying areas of the city.

He also ordered to keep all machinery functional and arrangements of generators at disposal stations.

He assigned task to district officials for monitoring of the drainage of rain water process as he would personally monitor the situation by paying visit to the city.

He urged the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures during rainy season.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Shahzad Munir has issued high-alert due to rain.

He directed officials concerned for drainage of rain water on war footing from city roads and metro routes.

He ordered to run the all disposal stations with full capacity.

MD WASA also paid visit to the various places of city and disposal stations.

He directed the sewerage and disposal station officials to ensure thier presence into the field till complete drainage of rain water.