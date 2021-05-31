Commissioner for early establishment of Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur

All out efforts were being made for the establishment of Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur and other development projects will also be completed within their stipulated time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :All out efforts were being made for the establishment of Industrial Estate in Bahawalpur and other development projects will also be completed within their stipulated time.

This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal in a meeting held at Conference Room of his office here Monday.

He said that the business community and industrialists will be facilitated for the development of the Industrial Estate.

He said that the Industrial Estate will create job opportunities for the youth of the area. The meeting was attended by concerned officers and office bearers of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.