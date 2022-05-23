UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Setting Up Of Burn Unit In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, immediate steps would be taken to set up a burn unit in Bahawalpur and make the Cardiac and Trauma Center fully operational in Hasilpur

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, CEO Health Dr Iqbal Makwal, Prof Dr Niaz Maqsood, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, XEN Buildings Farrukh Warraich, Superintendent Engineer Highway Tariq Malghani and other officers.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar further said that in order to make the Cardiac and Trauma Center fully operational in Hasilpur, necessary machinery should be installed and steps should be taken for overcoming the shortage of doctors and staff.

The meeting reviewed the construction of Uch Sharif to Ahmadpur East two-lane road, elimination of encroachments from Hasilpur Road, improvement of canals and distribution of water, and other development projects.

