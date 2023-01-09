Commissioner for effective implementation of price control mechanism

UrduPoint.com

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Monday directed the officers concerned to ensure effective implementation of price control mechanism throughout the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Monday directed the officers concerned to ensure effective implementation of price control mechanism throughout the division.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of price control mechanism and took a detailed briefing from agriculture, livestock, and agricultural marketing committee & food departments.

He directed the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to visit fruit and vegetable markets and monitor the bidding process of commodities. He asked them to keep an eye on demand and supply and no disruption in availability of flour, chicken and other essential items would be tolerated. There would be no compromise on the availability and quality of commodities at the DC counters of superstores, he added.

He further said the meeting of District Price Control Committee should be held twice a week to fully implement price control mechanism. He said the sale points of flour should be continuously monitored and all the flour should be sent from flour mills after grinding. He also directed to ensure timely payment to sugarcane farmers.

The Commissioner also took a briefing on the implementation of marriage act and the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme. He said that farmers should be encouraged to cultivate garlic, ginger, onion and pulse crops.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh gave a briefing on price control mechanism and said that the situation of demand and supply was being monitored by holding a meeting every morning while the bidding process in the vegetable markets was also continuously monitored.

He said the implementation of Marriage Act, Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme was going on, while apart from the inspection of DC counters, the presence of price lists of commodities in the markets was also being checked.

Deputy Commissioners of other districts also gave briefing.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mahmood, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Mahmood Gondal, Deputy Director Agriculture ChaudhryKhalid Mahmood, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Muhammad Usman, Deputy DirectorFood briefed the meeting about the implementation of price control mechanism.

