BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has emphasized the need to ensure the effective implementation of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiatives and instructed officials and staff of relevant departments to deliver services proactively in the field.

These directives were issued during a meeting held in the conference room of his office today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was also present at the occasion while the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon via video link.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar, officers of Local Government, Livestock, and other relevant departments were also present. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated that the sale of subsidized roti and naan at fixed prices, and the "Suthra Punjab" campaign should be effectively implemented.

He stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality cleanliness and sanitation in both urban and rural areas. He also emphasized the need for monitoring and inspecting development schemes, inspecting health facilities and educational institutions, and taking effective measures to control stray dogs.

He instructed that all faulty street lights be made functional and that all banners and flexes installed on electric poles and other public places, as well as wall chalking, be removed. He also emphasized the need for improving the sewage system, enhancing drainage cleaning practices, and installing manhole covers.

The commissioner directed officials to complete road maintenance and repair work promptly, as per the Chief Minister's vision. He also emphasized the need for cleaning and maintaining water filtration plants across the division. During the meeting, officers from relevant departments provided detailed briefings on their department's performances.