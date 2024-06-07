Commissioner For Effective Implementation Of CM's Good Governance Objectives
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has delegated responsibilities to divisional officers, including deputy commissioners, to ensure implementation of 30 objectives outlined by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding good governance.
According to a handout issued here, the decision was announced during a meeting chaired by the Commissioner in the conference room of his office on Friday.
It was revealed that the Punjab Chief Minister has decided to conduct a competition among districts for good governance, for which 30 target indicators related to public welfare have been established. Initially, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other officers have been tasked with providing feedback on these objectives. The objectives include ensuring the sale of essential commodities, bread, and bakery items at controlled prices, evaluation of developmental schemes by DCs and Assistant Commissioners, construction and maintenance of dilapidated roads in urban and rural areas, maintenance of overhead bridges, installation of zebra crossings in front of government and private educational institutions, schools, and hospitals, restoration of non-functional street lights, covering the manholes, activation of ineffective filtration plants, visits to educational institutions especially special educational institutions, improvement of clinic and field hospitals, health center visits and initiatives undertaken under the Clean Punjab campaign.
The Commissioner further elaborated that better arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, revival and care of green belts, drainage and sewer line maintenance, seating arrangements at bus stops, provision of other unavailable facilities including toilets and drinking water, timely disposal of complaints received through Chief Minister's Complaint Cell, sale of fertilizers and agricultural medicines at fixed prices, and crackdown against counterfeit agricultural medicines are also part of the objectives.
Additionally, two meetings with price control magistrates scheduled every week will also be included in the objectives of the Punjab Chief Minister's Good Governance. The Commissioner emphasized that initial feedback has been sought from DCs and other relevant officers regarding their respective divisions, and their performance will be linked to the achievement of these objectives. He directed all four DCs to complete their planning regarding the achievement of these objectives and inform their offices promptly.
The meeting was attended by DC Sargodha Captain (Retired) Orangzeb Haider Khan, DPO, DG PHA, Director Development, Director Health, Director Local Government, SE Public Health Engineering, Chief Officer of District Council, XEN Highways and Irrigation, DCs of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, and ADCRs of all four districts.
