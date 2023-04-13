UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Effective Measures To Control Wheat Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to adopt effective measures for controlling wheat smuggling to other districts by setting up pickets at all exit points of the district during the wheat procurement drive.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, she said that wheat smuggling to other districts could not be allowed and the elements found involved in this ill practice would be dealt with iron hands.

She directed for regular inspection of godowns and completing all out arrangements on wheat procurement centers.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed about the distribution of bardana accordingto gardawri at wheat procurement centers, facilities, arrangements, necessarymeasures for farmers etc.

