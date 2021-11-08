Commissioner for effective measures to prevent spread of measles, Rubella virus

Commissioner, Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday said the Measles was an infectious disease and effective measures were needed to prevent our new generation from the disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner, Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday said the Measles was an infectious disease and effective measures were needed to prevent our new generation from the disease.

He said this while presiding a meeting to review measures taken for the drive against Rubella and Measles to be started from November 15 to 27 and COVID-19 vaccination process here at his office.

Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar, Focal Person for Anti Polio Divisional Task Force Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Regional Director PPHI Mola Bux Solangi, Director Private Schools Sayed Zawar Hussain Shah and representatives of WHO and UNICEF also present in the meeting. While DCs, DHOs of other districts and PPHI's district Managers participated the meeting through video link.

Muhammad Abass Baloch said the measles and the Rubella virus often affect children belong to far flung areas as majority of the children had not been properly vaccinated against the virus.

He asked all the officers to devise micro plans and remain in coordination with the Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon for resolution of their issues.

The officers of concerned departments were directed to utilize every possible resources to make this campaign succeed and provide awareness among people so that they could vaccinate their children against Measles and Rubella virus.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon informed the meeting that measle cases were increased in 2018 and government had launched a drive and prevented it from spreading further.

He said as many as 1876 measles cases were reported from November 2020 to May 2021 and keeping in view of its spread, the government had decided to launch national campaign from November 15 to 27 in which children aged 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

In 290 union councils of Hyderabad division 3.5 million children would be vaccinated during 13 days campaign, Tahir Memon said.

Faud Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that all arrangements were finalized for measles and Rubella vaccination in the district while pace of COVID-19 vaccination had also been accelerated.

As many as 7000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday while 10,000 people are being vaccinated in the district daily basis, DC said.

The coronavirus vaccination process in schools and colleges was not up to the mark due to lack of interest of the officers of education department, DC complained.

Abass Baloch, on the occasion, asked the Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon to write letter to secretary education about negligent attitude of the officer of education department and directed them to submit weekly vaccination report to his office so that schools/colleges not vaccinating their students could be sealed.

All Deputy Commissioners were also directed to keep check on price hike if essential food items like flour and sugar and "Bachat Bazar" be organized in the respective districts to provide relief to common men.

The DCs, Directors of schools, colleges and private schools also shared the details of the COVID-19 vaccination process.