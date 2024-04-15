Commissioner For Effective Measures To Prevent Overpricing, Ensure Quality
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, on Monday, directed the Deputy Commissioners to take effective measures for preventing overpricing and ensuring implementation on officially notified rates as well as quality of consumer goods.
The commissioner while presiding over a video link meeting with the deputy commissioners of different districts of Karachi, further directed that essential items of daily use should be available to the citizens at reasonable prices and there should not be any complaint about sell of health hazardous or expired items.
The quality of all products including milk and meat should be checked along with officers of Food Department and Bureau of Supply and legal action should be taken against the vendors found involved in the sale of substandard products, Naqvi maintained adding that expiry of the goods available in departmental stores should also be checked and action be taken against the sellers of expired products.
It was decided in the meeting that the rate list of food items will be advertised in every possible way and all the relevant institutions including Bureau of Supply, Market Committee and associations and organizations of traders will play their role in the regard.
The meeting further decided that the deputy commissioners, besides preventing overpricing, will ensure compliance of quality standards and hygiene principles.
It was decided that the Assistant Commissioners along with officers of Food department and the Bureau of Supply would check the quality and take action against the vendors found involved in sell of substandard or adulterated products.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways3 minutes ago
-
DC visits HM Khawaja library3 minutes ago
-
Farmers decry government's wheat buying from traders13 minutes ago
-
Opposition welcomes int’l investors’ delegation, demands equal distribution of dividends to loca ..13 minutes ago
-
Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan visits Chinese Embassy, condoled Engineers' incident13 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program13 minutes ago
-
Increased urea prices depriving farmers of right to livelihood: Shakir Awan23 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tributes to veteran journalist Zia Shahid33 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking measures to provide relief to rain-affected people33 minutes ago