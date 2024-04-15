Commissioner for effective measures to prevent overpricing, ensure quality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, on Monday, directed the Deputy Commissioners to take effective measures for preventing overpricing and ensuring implementation on officially notified rates as well as quality of consumer goods.

The commissioner while presiding over a video link meeting with the deputy commissioners of different districts of Karachi, further directed that essential items of daily use should be available to the citizens at reasonable prices and there should not be any complaint about sell of health hazardous or expired items.

The quality of all products including milk and meat should be checked along with officers of Food Department and Bureau of Supply and legal action should be taken against the vendors found involved in the sale of substandard products, Naqvi maintained adding that expiry of the goods available in departmental stores should also be checked and action be taken against the sellers of expired products.

It was decided in the meeting that the rate list of food items will be advertised in every possible way and all the relevant institutions including Bureau of Supply, Market Committee and associations and organizations of traders will play their role in the regard.

The meeting further decided that the deputy commissioners, besides preventing overpricing, will ensure compliance of quality standards and hygiene principles.

It was decided that the Assistant Commissioners along with officers of Food department and the Bureau of Supply would check the quality and take action against the vendors found involved in sell of substandard or adulterated products.