Commissioner for effective security measures for polio drive in Dera division

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam has underlined the need for taking effective security measures for the upcoming polio campaign in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review security arrangements for polio drive.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about the security situation and measures taken for peaceful conduct of the polio eradication campaign scheduled throughout the division in the coming month.

Commissioner Dera Division emphasized that all details should be communicated to the higher authorities, and arrangements for the polio eradication campaign should be finalized according to the specified dates by the provincial government.

He urged all district administrations to share immediate data related to sensitive areas, mobility, door-to-door, and block-wise campaigns so that both the campaign and the security plan can be accordingly formulated.

Commissioner mentioned that our objective is not only to combat viruses like polio but also to ensure the protection of law enforcement agencies and polio teams.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Dera Range Nasir Mahmood Satti, deputy commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper), South Waziristan Lower besides officials of health department, World Health Organization( WHO) and officers from law enforcement agencies including police.

APP/slm