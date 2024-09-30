Commissioner for elaborative action plan to control dengue spread in October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday directed all the deputy commissioners to chalk out comprehensive action plans to control possible dengue spread in the month of October due to decreasing temperature.

Presiding over a meeting here on prevention of dengue in all the five districts of Peshawar Division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, District Mohmand and Khyber District, he said that in view of the further decrease in temperature in the month of October, there was a fear of further increase in dengue cases.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting in their respective districts with relevant quarters and accelerate measures to promptly deal with dengue cases.

The commissioner further directed them to submit a daily report to the Commissioner Peshawar Division Office. He also intimated that he himself would monitor and review all the measures and implementation of the action plan.

The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners, District Health Officers, representatives of WSSP, local government and administrative officers of other relevant institutions.

On the occasion the Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the dengue situation in all the five districts of Peshawar Division and the measures taken so far.