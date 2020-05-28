UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Eliminating Locust Threat From The Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Commissioner for eliminating locust threat from the area

Divisional and District administrations of Bahawalpur division with the help of Pakistan Army and other concerned departments are making all-out efforts to eliminate locust threat from the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Divisional and District administrations of Bahawalpur division with the help of Pakistan Army and other concerned departments are making all-out efforts to eliminate locust threat from the area.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and officers of Agriculture Department, Livestock Department and Wildlife department. Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan attended the meeting through video-link.

Commissioner said, "Double cabin vehicles, jacto sprayers, shoulder-mound sprayers and sprayer bowsers are being used to spray Malathion and Lambda Cyhalothrin".

He told that relevant insecticides were present in adequate quantity.

He said that prompt action was taken against locust and the loss of crops and orchards was mitigated.

He said that operation against locust attack will continue at the war-footing basis. Talking to APP, Commissioner added that two aircraft were stationed in Bahawalpur for ariel spray.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Agriculture Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Cholistan From

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

13 minutes ago

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

13 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

41 minutes ago

Ukraine, Donbas Agree to Discuss Lists for Prisone ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Motegi Discuss Russia-Japan Cooperation on ..

2 minutes ago

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.