Commissioner for eliminating locust threat from the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Divisional and District administrations of Bahawalpur division with the help of Pakistan Army and other concerned departments are making all-out efforts to eliminate locust threat from the area.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here today.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and officers of Agriculture Department, Livestock Department and Wildlife department. Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan attended the meeting through video-link.

Commissioner said, "Double cabin vehicles, jacto sprayers, shoulder-mound sprayers and sprayer bowsers are being used to spray Malathion and Lambda Cyhalothrin".

He told that relevant insecticides were present in adequate quantity.

He said that prompt action was taken against locust and the loss of crops and orchards was mitigated.

He said that operation against locust attack will continue at the war-footing basis. Talking to APP, Commissioner added that two aircraft were stationed in Bahawalpur for ariel spray.