Commissioner For Eliminating Of Adulterated Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner for eliminating of adulterated mafia

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Sahiwal Divisional Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Saeed has directed the administration of all three districts to carry out vigorous crackdown against adulterated mafia who were responsible for adulteration in pesticides and fertilizers.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the ongoing campaign against adulteration of fertilizers and pesticides here on Wednesday. He also directed the authority to make necessary arrangements for the early arrest of the social elements involved in the adulteration.

The commissioner informed that the target of cotton cultivation has been achieved in the Sahiwal division with the efforts of the agriculture department and district administration.

He ordered to ensure the supply of certified fertilizers at affortable rates.

The meeting was briefed that various fertilizers sales points were inspected and their samples for laboratory inspection were taken. From Jan-1 around 398 samples were collected, out of which 142 results were obtained while 13 samples were found adulterated. The meeting was further briefed that 15 FIRs were got registered in Sahiwal, while 16 in Okara and seven FIRs were registered in Pakpattan during the crackdown.

