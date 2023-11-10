Commissioner for ending illegal parking stands to ensure smooth traffic flow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding illegal parking stands in the city, the functioning of circular parking plaza and Karachi Bus Terminal Hazarganji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding illegal parking stands in the city, the functioning of circular parking plaza and Karachi Bus Terminal Hazarganji.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Suban Salim Dashti, DG Traffic Engineering Bureau, Secretary RTA Quetta Manzoor Ahmad, SP Traffic City Circle Malik Javed besides QDA and officers of the Metropolitan Corporation.

In the meeting, it was decided that a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Quetta regarding the elimination of illegal parking stands in the city and the allocation of space for parking.

In which the Secretary RTA Quetta, SP Traffic City Circle, Metropolitan Corporation and officers of the Engineering Bureau will be included.

The committee will conduct a survey of illegal parking stands and parking spaces in the city and submit a report, apart from this, tender to Metropolitan Corporation Parking for the activation of a circular parking plaza with lift, lights, and cameras and ensure implementation of facility conditions to solve the problem of car parking in the central city, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division said that all the stakeholders have to play their role for the improvement of the city and to develop the traffic system on modern lines.

Illegal parking and stands in the city are a cause of disturbance in the flow of traffic, he said adding that in this regard, decisions would be taken under a comprehensive strategy, which would improve the flow of traffic in the city and reduce the hardships of the citizens.

He said that circular parking plaza was an important project and its functionality would solve the problem of parking in the city saying that on the other hand, a significant amount would be collected in the government revenue.

He said that the future plan would be prepared in the light of the establishment and decisions of the Governor's body to shift the Karachi coach terminal outside the city.

In this regard, the higher authorities will be contacted regarding the establishment and notification of the Governor's body so that the issue of transfer of the terminal can be resolved properly, he maintained.

He said that Quetta city belongs to all of us and we have to take steps together for its improvement and development.