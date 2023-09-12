Open Menu

Commissioner For Ending Of Encroachment To Ensure Smooth Traffic In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat on Tuesday said that all possible steps would be taken to eliminate encroachment on major roads and provide more parking spaces in order to ensure smooth traffic in the provincial capital

He shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding the increasing traffic problems and their possible solutions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division Waheed Sharif Umrani, SP Traffic City Malik Javed, QDA, Metropolitan Corporation, Cantonment board and other related departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said illegal parking is a big problem in the city, therefore, a grand operation against illegal parking and encroachment has become inevitable.

He said that possible solutions to traffic problems, construction of new roads and widening of existing roads, and improvement of condition are very important and all possible steps should be taken to eliminate encroachment on major roads.

He said that steps would be taken to make the citizens strictly implement the traffic rules and raise awareness about traffic safety.

He said that the use of modern technology, traffic lights, and sensors should be ensured to regulate the traffic of the city adding that all organizations can significantly solve traffic problems in Quetta city by implementing these suggestions regarding traffic.

In the meeting, it was decided that all the relevant organizations should take steps to improve the traffic system in the city, and local buses should be provided with temporary stops under Coala Phatak and Saryab Bridge.

It was also decided in the meeting that all the warehouses from the city where goods are brought by trucks should be shifted to Hazarganji while the Metropolitan Corporation, District Administration, and QDA should take action against those doing business and occupying space under the Sariab Bridge. All bus terminals and their booking offices should be shifted to Hazarganji Terminal as soon as possible.

He said that in this regard, all relevant organizations should submit a comprehensive report in one week to solve the traffic problems in the light of which steps will be taken.

