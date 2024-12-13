Commissioner For Engaging LG Officials In Anti Polio Drive For Refusal Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Friday issued directives to finalize administrative and security arrangements for the upcoming National Anti-Polio Campaign scheduled from December 16 to December 22.
In a divisional task force meeting here, he instructed deputy commissioners to convene meetings with relevant departments within 24 hours to devise a comprehensive strategy.
In a bid to address refusals from parents, he directed to engage local government officials, including neighborhood and village council secretaries to assisting Patwaris in convincing campaign.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of using local customs, such as jirgas, to persuade reluctant parents.
He highlighted that these local officials, who regularly interact with the public and possess key community insights, could play a pivotal role in achieving better results.
The campaign would be monitored daily, with review meetings scheduled every evening to evaluate progress and address challenges.
During the meeting, deputy commissioners from all five districts of Peshawar Division—Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Mohmand briefed the Commissioner on the outcomes of previous campaigns and plans for the upcoming one.
Key decisions were made to ensure the campaign's success and the security of polio workers.
The Commissioner announced that he would personally oversee the campaign's implementation and warned of strict disciplinary action against any officials found negligent in their duties.
The meeting was attended by district police officers, district health officers, revenue officers, local government officials, and other relevant administrators from across the division.
