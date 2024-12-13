Open Menu

Commissioner For Engaging LG Officials In Anti Polio Drive For Refusal Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner for engaging LG officials in anti polio drive for refusal cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Friday issued directives to finalize administrative and security arrangements for the upcoming National Anti-Polio Campaign scheduled from December 16 to December 22.

In a divisional task force meeting here, he instructed deputy commissioners to convene meetings with relevant departments within 24 hours to devise a comprehensive strategy.

In a bid to address refusals from parents, he directed to engage local government officials, including neighborhood and village council secretaries to assisting Patwaris in convincing campaign.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of using local customs, such as jirgas, to persuade reluctant parents.

He highlighted that these local officials, who regularly interact with the public and possess key community insights, could play a pivotal role in achieving better results.

The campaign would be monitored daily, with review meetings scheduled every evening to evaluate progress and address challenges.

During the meeting, deputy commissioners from all five districts of Peshawar Division—Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Mohmand briefed the Commissioner on the outcomes of previous campaigns and plans for the upcoming one.

Key decisions were made to ensure the campaign's success and the security of polio workers.

The Commissioner announced that he would personally oversee the campaign's implementation and warned of strict disciplinary action against any officials found negligent in their duties.

The meeting was attended by district police officers, district health officers, revenue officers, local government officials, and other relevant administrators from across the division.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Polio Progress Charsadda Nowshera December All From Government

Recent Stories

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

6 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan