Commissioner for enhancing meat, milk production of Cholistani livestock

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that a Model Cattle Market will be established in Bahawalpur and production of meat and milk from livestock in Cholistan will be enhanced on modern lines.

This was mentioned during a briefing on the use of new technology in the livestock industry by the Livestock Department Bahawalpur.

The Commissioner mentioned that introducing new trends will further improve livestock production capacity.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Haq Nawaz Chohan, Director Livestock Bahawalpur Division Syed Mohammad Sabtain, and Assistant Director Livestock Dr. Mohammad Zubair were present at the occasion.

The briefing informed about the establishment of livestock markets in Yazman City, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Chak Madrassa, Haroonabad, Shahbazwala, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, and Liaquatpur.