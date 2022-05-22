UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Ensuing Basic Amenities To People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner for ensuing basic amenities to people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed on Sunday directed the officers concerned to ensure the provision of basic amenities to people and no excuse would be accepted in this regard.

He was addressing a performance review meeting of Municipal Corporation, Sargodha Development Authority and Parks and Horticultural Authority in his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Saima Younis, PHA DG Rai Yasir Bhatti, SDA DG Iftikhar Shah, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director Development Bilal Hassan and COMC Tariq Proya and other officers.

The meeting was briefed on the manpower available to Municipal corporation, Sargodha Development Authority and Parks and Horticulture Authority, financial and ongoing projects, future planning and collection of government dues and other issues.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed directed the chief officer of Municipal Corporation to prepare an immediate plan for desilting of sewer lines in the city and also issued orders to launch a large scale operation against encroachments.

He also took stern notice of illegal water connections and directed to form special teams and conduct house to house surveys to immediately and end illegal connections and impose fines on such houses.

PHA DG Rai Yasir Bhatti briefed about the parks and greenbelts under his administration.

The Commissioner stressed the need for ensuring measures for the appointment of PHA technical officers and subordinate staff on priority basis.

He called for speedy completion of auction process of PHA billboards, formation of special squads for daily cleaning of greenbelts and parks as well as plant shady tress at entry and exit routes of the city.  It was informed in the briefing by SDA Director General Iftikhar Shah that a summary of WASA had been prepared in Sargodha and sent to the Punjab government for approval and PC-1 had also been prepared in this regard.

He said the SDA was working on six different projects with its own resources.

The SDA DG also gave a briefing on other matters including Model Town Housing Society.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed made it clear to the officers of the three departmentsthat they would go out in the field and review the performance of their departmentson the spot.

