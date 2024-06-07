Commissioner For Ensuring 100 Percent Target Of Anti-polio Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention to ensure 100 percent coverage of left over children during anti-polio drive and special focus should be given on the refusal cases
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention to ensure 100 percent coverage of left over children during anti-polio drive and special focus should be given on the refusal cases.
The concerned officers were asked to work with a comprehensive plan to administer polio drops to children up to five years of age specially in high-risk areas.
He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the anti-polio campaign in the high-risk areas of district of East and district Central here on Friday at his office.
The Commissioner said Karachi is currently in a high-risk zone, and strenuous efforts were needed to eradicate polio virus from the city.
He directed the deputy commissioners to include revenue staff in the anti-polio efforts to increase the number of staff and ensure proper monitoring . He also instructed them to consult with local representatives, religious leaders and senior citizens of different communities to make the efforts more effective.
The Commissioner also visited the Union Council Al-Noor Society and reviewed the situation causing due to uncleanliness and bad drainage system. He said that improving the drainage and sanitation system in the area was essential for polio eradication.
The Deputy Commissioner Central, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, briefed the Commissioner on the anti-polio efforts. The Commissioner also visited the Gadap Gajro Union Council in district East where Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Abbasi briefed him about anti polio drive.
Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the Jannat Hospital at Gajro. He also appealed the parents to secure their children's future by administering anti-polio drops to every child under five years of age in every campaign. The current anti-polio campaign will end on Sunday, and so far, more than 1.7 million children have been administered polio drops in the past four days.
Recent Stories
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points
Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..
PU to provide scholarships to deserving students
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day
US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday1 minute ago
-
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor11 minutes ago
-
Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Ga ..1 minute ago
-
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha25 minutes ago
-
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor29 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new degree programmes50 minutes ago
-
15,66147 women of KP benefited from BISP from April to June 2024: DG50 minutes ago
-
Home Department proposes severe penalties for beggar mafia chiefs50 minutes ago
-
Rs.894.1m imposed on 8752 electricity thieves, 6755 arrested: FESCO spokesman50 minutes ago
-
CS for contingency plan to deal with heavy rains, floods50 minutes ago