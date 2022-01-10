Commissioner for ensuring 70 % COVID-19 vaccination target in Hyderabad division

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of Hyderabad Division to ensure getting vaccination target up to 70 percent in their respective districts so that people could be saved from 5th wave of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of Hyderabad Division to ensure getting vaccination target up to 70 percent in their respective districts so that people could be saved from 5th wave of COVID-19.

This he directed while chairing a review meeting regarding Covid vaccination via video-link with DCs of District Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Jasmshoro, Thatta and Sujawal at his office on Monday.

The Commissioner appreciated the District Badin and Hyderabad for achieving vaccination targets up to 70 percent so far while expressed his concerns over District Jamshoro and Sujawal for achieving only 42 to 46 percent of vaccination target.

He also directed the DCs and DHOs to work on war-footing basis to vaccinate all targeted age groups without any delay as the cases were again on rise in the country and therefore the timely efforts must be taken to prevent the spread of the 5th wave of COVID.

Responding the briefing by the DCs regarding facing difficulties on refusal cases of vaccination, the Commissioner asked to make effective strategies to cope with such situation. He directed to start door-to-door campaign on daily basis so that no one could be left for vaccination.

He said that all logistic support was being provided by Sindh Government so that rise in COVID-infection could be taken under control.

He was informed that it was under consideration that educational institutions would be directed to make mandatory to enclose official certificate of vaccination with exam forms of students above 12 age.

Abass Baloch directed DCs to personally monitor all the marriage halls and markets and ensure complete implementation on SOPs. He further directed them to deploy teams on entry points and make strategies to list migrant population and refusal cases so that the motivational strategies be planned to convince people to get vaccinated on priority basis.