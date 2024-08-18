Commissioner For Ensuring Adequate Health Facilities At DHQ Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Abdul Jabar Shah on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best medical facilities for patients coming to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
He issued these instructions during his visit to DHQ-MTI Teaching Hospital Dera Ismail Khan where he also met with the hospital director and other staffers. On this occasion, the commissioner was also accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman.
The commissioner inspected various departments and wards of the hospital including the emergency ward, OPD, laboratory, pharmacy and other wards.
He also met with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the medical and treatment facilities being provided to them.
Besides, the commissioner reviewed the cleanliness situation of the hospital and the availability of medicines.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that the measures were being taken to ensure the provision of the best healthcare facilities to patients in hospitals and other health centres across the division.
He said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the best healthcare facilities and cleanliness besides the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at all health centres and hospitals.
