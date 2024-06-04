Open Menu

Commissioner For Ensuring All Efforts To Wipe Out Polio

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner for ensuring all efforts to wipe out polio

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam has said that all-out efforts should be made to wipe out polio from the division.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held in his office to review the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to be started from Wednesday (June 05). The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and representatives of police, health, EPI, and other related departments.

A detailed briefing was given to the participants regarding the arrangements made for the campaign. It was informed that the campaign would be launched in 39 union councils of Dera Ismail Khan district.

A security plan has also been formed for the purpose.

The commissioner, on this occasion, said all-out efforts should be made for achieving maximum targets with a special focus on coverage of refusal cases in the campaign.

He said polio was a dangerous and life-long crippling virus that needs to be eradicated once and for all to save not only children from lifelong disability but to make the dream of the complete elimination of poliovirus from Pakistan true.

He appealed to all parents to get their children up to five years of age administered anti-polio drops during every anti-polio campaign so that no child becomes a victim of this virus.

APP/akt

