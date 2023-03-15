Commissioner for ensuring availability of subsidized food items during Ramzan

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmed on Wednesday said that arrangements should be made to ensure the availability of food items at controlled prices, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding the price control and establishment of 'Ramzan Sasta Bazars'. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners, food controllers of all three districts of the region, and the officers of other departments concerned.

The commissioner said steps should be made to provide people with food items not only at controlled prices but also at subsidized prices.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioners briefed the chair regarding the establishment of Ramzan Sasta Bazars and control prices. The commissioner said the availability of subsidized flour must be ensured along with the availability of food items at fixed prices at sasta bazaars.

The commissioner said that profiteering would not be tolerated and steps must be taken to ensure full implementation over the price lists fixed during the price review meeting.

Similarly, the shopkeepers should display the prescribed price lists at prominent places.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the continuous monitoring of the Sasta Bazars by the assistant commissioners concerned, adding, he himself would inspect the Sasta Bazars.

He said the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would also set up its stalls at these Sasta Bazars while the food department would ensure that the trucks of subsidized flour were available there so that maximum relief should be extended to the people during the holy month.

He said the establishment of Sasta Bazars were aimed at provision of maximum number of food items at fixed prices at one place.