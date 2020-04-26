UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Ensuring Ban On Lockdown In Markets Apart From Sehar And Iftar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Commissioner for ensuring ban on lockdown in markets apart from Sehar and iftar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood directed administration of the four districts to ensure ban on lockdown in the markets apart from Sehri and Iftari to help control the coronavirus and to ensure wheat procurement targets.

She expressed these views in a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee. D C Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Director Development Shakeel Noman, Deputy Director Shafiqul Rehman, ACG Zahid Khan , DC Bhakkar District Musa Raza, DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen and DC Mianwali Omar Sher Chatha were also present.

Commissioner has directed that price control magistrates to further improve their performance, make sure availability of essential commodities for citizens, monitor demand and supply and control prices.

Commissioner has directed to get the diagnostic tests of those who have completed quarantine as soon as possible to lead a normal life after recovery.

She has also stressed upon regular monitoring of movement and diagnosis of persons quarantine at home. Commissioner also directed to complete development works including other administrative matters in a timely manner so as to prevent wastage of funds.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts briefed about the details of Corona, Dengue, Locust, Wheat Procurement, gunny bags distribution, Ehsas Kiflat Program and development works.

