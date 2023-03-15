Commissioner for ensuring clean drinking water supply to citizens

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed memon Memon on Wednesday asked the managements of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Water and Sanitation Agency to adopt effective planning so that the citizens could get clean and safe drinking water without any interruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed memon Memon on Wednesday asked the managements of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Water and Sanitation Agency to adopt effective planning so that the citizens could get clean and safe drinking water without any interruption.

While presiding over a meeting with the officers of HESCO, WASA, and HDA here at Shahbaz Hall, the Commissioner issued directives to HESCO management to prepare such a load management schedule under which, the WASA could activate its drinking water supply system without any hurdle.

The supply of drinking water to citizens is essential and it could only be possible when WASA installation could carry out its functioning without any interruption, he added.

The Commissioner also asked the HESCO management to replace the old and faulty electric meters of WASA installations and also ensure the removal of faults if occurred at the feeder.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also discharging additional responsibility of the Director General HDA briefed the Commissioner about of functioning of WASA adding that though standby generators have been installed at WASA installations but uninterrupted power supply from 24 feeders of HESCO was essential to ensure continuous functioning of 152 water supply machines of WASA.

HESCO officers informed the meeting that due to an increase in line losses, the management is facing hardship to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. However, they assured that all illegal connections from the power transformers of WASA will be removed at the earliest with the replacement of faulty electric meters. They also informed that implementation on the new load management schedule will be started from March 21.